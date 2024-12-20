KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has lodged a second police report following the discovery of another dead cat on campus, highlighting its commitment to ensuring a safe environment.

The university said the latest incident marked the second such case on its grounds, prompting authorities to investigate potential elements of cruelty.

“Universiti Malaya has approved the establishment of the Universiti Malaya Animal Guardians initiative, aimed at addressing stray animal issues on campus,” UM’s Corporate Communications Centre media relations officer Mastura Mohamad Yusoff said in a statement today.

The initiative, introduced in August, focuses on identifying stray animals, collaborating with the Property Management Department (JHB) to rescue them, providing shelter and care, and raising awareness among the campus community on animal welfare and cruelty prevention.

UM’s security office will also enhance campus surveillance and urged anyone with information on the incidents to contact campus security at 03-7967 7777.

The university assured the public of its commitment to creating a safe and secure campus environment.

Today, social media users are expressing outrage after reports surfaced of cats allegedly being killed and mutilated on the UM campus.

Earlier reports indicated that at least two cats were found dead on December 12 and December 16, with some media outlets attributing the incidents to dogs.

The Department of Veterinary Services has said the injuries on cats found dead on the Universiti Malaya campus were likely caused by animals, according to the police.