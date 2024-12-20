IPOH, Dec 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has no power over the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the Sabah’s 11th Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT).

Anwar pointed out that Musa was appointed on the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Under the Constitution, State matters are indeed under the jurisdiction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Does the prime minister not know this? of course the prime minister knows. it has been referred to, but the prime minister also knows the Constitution and its limit.

“If Agong has given the consent then what is my stance? I accept the decision by Agong and pray that Musa will be a good TYT,” he said after attending Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang’s book launching event at Tandoor Grill here.

Anwar told this to reporters when asked to comment on Musa’s recent appointment as the TYT which sparked controversy as many had criticised his appointment following previous corruption and money laundering charges.

Anwar explained that the decision to acquit Musa of all corruption and money laundering charges was made in 2020 during the tenure of then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Why is this an issue now? Was a case brought forward? No, the case was closed,” he said.

Musa has been appointed Sabah’s next governor effective January 1, 2025.

On June 9, 2020 Musa was fully acquitted of 46 charges of corruption and money laundering related to the award of logging contracts during his tenure as Sabah chief minister.

Anwar had previously expressed concerns when corruption charges against Musa were dropped.