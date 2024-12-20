IPOH, Dec 20 — Police have detained three male students from a public higher education institution (IPTA) in Seri Iskandar to assist in the investigation into an alleged group assault involving another student.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said the suspects, aged 18 to 20, were nabbed after the victim’s father lodged a police report on Tuesday.

“The father reported that his 18-year-old son was beaten by his coursemates in their hostel at the IPTA on Dec 15.

“The victim sustained injuries to his ear, cuts and swelling above his right eyebrow, bruises on his arms and left leg, as well as redness on his abdomen and neck. He is in stable condition after receiving treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Hafezul Helmi said investigations revealed that the incident arose from a misunderstanding and provocation among the students in the hostel room.

The suspects were remanded for three days from Wednesday and have since been released on police bail, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. — Bernama