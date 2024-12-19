PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — A Year 6 student tragically passed away after reportedly being electrocuted at a school in Serdang, Selangor, yesterday.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Serdang police chief AA Anbalagan stated that a woman had filed a report regarding the 6.30pm incident.

“While the complainant was at work, she was informed about a 12-year-old boy, unconscious and believed to have been electrocuted at a school in Serdang,” he said in a statement.

“The boy was pronounced dead at 6.50pm.”

The case is being classified as a sudden death.

Anbalagan added that investigations are ongoing, and the police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.