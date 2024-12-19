MELAKA, Dec 19 — A son of As’aari Muhammad or ‘Abuya, the former leader of the outlawed Al-Arqam movement, and his wife pleaded not guilty in the Syariah High Court here on charges of insulting Islam.

Muhammad ‘Athoullah As’aari, 39, was charged with possession of documents such as a book, with the title Politik Islam Membawa Kasih Sayang, Pendidikan Rasulullah and a framed picture of As’aari.

The offence was allegedly committed in a house at Jalan Ayer Molek Perdana 10, Taman Ayer Molek Perdana, Kuala Sungai Baru in the Alor Gajah district, at about 1.15 pm last Sept 21.

The charge, under Section 63 of the Syariah Offences Enactment (State of Melaka) 1991 for attempting to insult Islam by insulting a fatwa (edict) issued by the Mufti through a Gazette dated Aug 11, 1994, and another Gazette dated Aug 2, 2007.

His wife, Ummu Habibah Raihan, 41, was charged with abetting him by keeping the documents at the same location, date and time.

They face a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to 36 months or both upon conviction.

The prosecution, represented by Chief Syarie Prosecutor of the Malacca Syariah Prosecution Department Atras Mohamad Zin proposed the bail of RM1,000 on Muhammad ‘Athoullah be maintained.

He proposed bail of RM3,000 with two sureties on Ummu Habibah.

Shariah lawyers Mohd Hafizuddin Ahmad Mispha and Mohd Faizal Mohamad, representing both the accused, did not object.

Judge Syarie Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin allowed the prosecution’s proposal and set Feb 13, 2025, for mention.

Meanwhile, the court postponed to Feb 13 to charge five others on a similar charge. They are two other sons of Abuya, aged 42 and 45, and their spouses. — Bernama