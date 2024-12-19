KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A celebrity and comedian arrested last Saturday in Cyberjaya for possessing suspected marijuana has had his remand extended for another four days to assist with the investigation.

According to Berita Harian, Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan approved the extension, which will last from today until Sunday.

Sepang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, confirmed to the national daily that the case has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

The 41-year-old suspect was detained at his residence in Cyberjaya after two transparent packets containing suspected cannabis leaves, weighing a total of 60.3g, were found.

A five-day remand order was issued by Deputy Registrar of the Telok Datok Magistrate Court, Banting, Maslinda Selamat, on Sunday.

Urine tests on the celebrity returned a positive result for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and investigations showed the suspect has no previous criminal record. He is being investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence or a minimum of five years in prison, along with at least 10 strokes of the cane.