PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Police have arrested the owner of the TikTok account @ryanwong_5845, who is believed to have made insulting statements towards the royal institution and the Prime Minister.

As reported by Utusan Malaysia, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was quoted as saying that a report was received yesterday from a man in Cyberjaya regarding a statement posted by an individual known as Rayyan Wong on TikTok.

He said the man was accused of making offensive remarks, believed to be intended to cause offence, belittle, and insult the royal institution, with the aim of inciting hatred and provocation, which could potentially disrupt public safety and national harmony.

“Following the report, police arrested a 22-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the TikTok account, at his home in Johor yesterday.

“We also seized the suspect’s mobile phone. Further investigations are being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told Utusan Malaysia yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rayyan Wong, the owner of the TikTok account, has apologised for making defamatory statements about the royal institution and the country’s leaders regarding their dining at a restaurant he claimed lacked a halal certificate.

“I apologise for the statement regarding dining at a restaurant without a halal certificate; it turns out it does. I apologise for my mistake as I did not conduct further research,” he said.

The man had previously posted a statement questioning the actions of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for dining at a restaurant in Johor Bahru that allegedly lacked a halal certificate.