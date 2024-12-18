KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has ordered two companies to cease their mining activities due to fears of pollution in Sungai Kelaik, located in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Berita Harian reported today that the directive follows an investigation conducted by the Department of Environment (DOE) into the operations of Aqua Orion Sdn Bhd (Aqua Orion) and Gua Musang Mining Sdn Bhd (Redstar Capital Sdn Bhd) under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127).

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was quoted as saying that Aqua Orion was found to have conducted activities without the required approval under subsection 34A(3) of the Act.

As a result, an investigation will be launched under subsection 34A(6) of the same Act.

Regarding Redstar Capital, the investigation found that its premises were inactive, with no mining or iron ore processing taking place, Nik Nazmi added.

“The enforcement will be intensified under Act 127 if the project operators fail to meet the conditions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval.

“This ensures that the project minimizes its impact on sensitive environmental receptors,” was quoted as saying Nik Nazmi.

He also announced that the DOE would request the Kelantan State Land and Mines Office (PTG) to withhold the renewal of Aqua Orion’s mining licence until the company submits an approved EIA report for evaluation.

Nik Nazmi stressed that continuous monitoring would take place at the project site, and strict legal action would follow any violations of the Act. Offenders could face imprisonment for up to five years and fines ranging from RM100,000 to RM1 million.

The ministry has urged the public to report any environmental pollution activities via the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727, operating 24 hours, or by emailing [email protected] through the DOE’s e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.