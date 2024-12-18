KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng is challenging the High Court’s decision not to award interest on the RM1.35 million in damages granted to him in a defamation suit against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a notice of appeal filed last month, Lim argued that he should receive interest at a rate of 5 per cent per annum on the judgment sum, calculated from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment.

The Bagan MP, who filed the lawsuit on March 27, 2023, is seeking this additional compensation following Justice Roz Mawar Rozain’s decision on November 8.

The judge had ruled that Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president and MP for Pagoh, must pay RM1.35 million in damages and RM50,000 in legal costs for defamatory statements made against Lim on Facebook in March 2022.

The defamatory remarks accused Lim of misusing his powers as finance minister to influence the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to revoke the tax-exempt status of Yayasan Albukhary, a Muslim charitable organisation.

Justice Roz Mawar found the statements to be baseless and damaging, as they implied that Lim had acted with bias against Muslims.

Muhyiddin is appealing both the liability finding and the damages awarded.

Lim’s lawyer, Guok Ngek Seong, had said that they would ask the Court of Appeal to include interest on the damages if Muhyiddin’s appeal is unsuccessful.

The Court of Appeal has scheduled case management for February 6.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the High Court granted Muhyiddin a conditional stay on the judgment, requiring him to pay RM400,000 by December 31 and the remaining RM1 million by January 27.