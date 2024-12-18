KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The government is monitoring the adequacy of basic infrastructure and social facilities in rural areas through the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s (KKDW) internal monitoring system and MyProject, which is managed by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the data serves as a primary reference for evaluating the effectiveness of programmes and projects implemented in rural areas.

“KKDW also leverages data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, such as the basic facilities survey report, My Local Stats, and the Spatial Characteristics of Rural Malaysia System (S-CHARMS),” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Wira Koh Nai Kwong, who inquired about trends in population migration from rural to urban areas and the evaluation of basic infrastructure and social facilities in rural communities.

Meanwhile, Rubiah said the Rural Development Policy 2030 (DPLB 2030) provides a comprehensive framework for rural development, focusing on infrastructure improvements, economic growth, education, health, and community empowerment.

“Each year, KKDW conducts workshops to develop annual action plans.

“Next year, we will begin in January. Although the budget has been approved, specific priorities need to be identified to ensure that every project implemented delivers maximum impact to rural communities,” she added. — Bernama