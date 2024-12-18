KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The number of hardcore poor in Malaysia has dropped to 2,191 families as of November this year, a significant decline from the 91,789 families recorded in the previous year.

Data from e-Kasih, shared by the Ministry of Economy in a parliamentary written reply, revealed that four states — Putrajaya, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Perlis — have reported zero cases of hardcore poverty as of November.

Kuala Lumpur has the highest number of hardcore poor at 474 families, followed by Kedah (341), Sabah (298), Johor (275), Pahang (174), Penang (122), Selangor (112), Terengganu (103), Kelantan (99), Sarawak (91), Perak (62), and Labuan (49).

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said eradicating hardcore poverty is one of the government’s top three priorities, and the efforts have made significant progress.

“As of November 30, four states — Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Putrajaya — reported zero cases.

“Other states have also seen a significant reduction in hardcore poverty,” Rafizi said in a written reply to Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, posted on the Parliament website.

The senator had inquired about the government’s strategy and the challenges it faces in tackling hardcore poverty holistically, ensuring it does not rely solely on government aid.

Rafizi highlighted several challenges, explaining that poverty is dynamic and fluid, with households constantly moving in and out of poverty due to factors like the death of a breadwinner, job loss, or natural disasters.

“There is also a ‘moral hazard,’ where some households prefer to remain recipients of aid rather than make an effort to improve their situation,” he added.

Rafizi further outlined that the government has been implementing various medium- and long-term initiatives to combat poverty.

These efforts include increasing the income of targeted groups, creating job opportunities, and improving access to education, healthcare, and housing to maintain a certain standard of living for poor households.