KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Ministry of Transport and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) have clarified that no additional requirements will be imposed on senior citizens for renewing their Malaysian Driving Licence (LLM).

JPJ Director-General, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that the renewal process for seniors will continue to follow the existing regulations and standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

He also urged the public to verify information carefully and refrain from spreading false claims.

The clarification comes in response to circulating rumours on social media and WhatsApp, suggesting that seniors aged 60 and above would need to undergo a health check starting January 1 next year in order to renew their licences.

The rumours also claimed that those who pass the health exam could extend their driving licences for up to 10 years.