KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have reported that Malaysia saw an average daily loss of RM7.9 million from commercial crimes in 2024.

According to Director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, between January and December 15, a total of 30,724 cases were recorded, with total losses amounting to RM2.77 billion, as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

Ramli said that, on average, 88 commercial crime cases were reported daily.

“Compared to the same period last year, the number of cases has decreased by 3 per cent, with 31,588 cases recorded in 2023.

However, the value of losses has risen by 44 per cent, with last year’s losses standing at RM1.92 billion,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at the JSJK Headquarters in Menara KPJ here, yesterday.

The national daily said that Ramli also revealed that 13,721 investigation papers have been successfully filed so far, up from 13,450 last year.

“The decline in commercial crime cases is a positive sign of public awareness, and the police will continue to enhance efforts to combat and prevent such crimes for a greater impact,” he added.

Additionally, cases involving unlicensed moneylenders, or loan sharks, have risen over the past four years, with 977 cases in 2021, 989 cases in 2022, 1,162 cases in 2023, and 981 cases in 2024.

In response, the authorities have intensified operations and raids, arresting 4,737 individuals connected to loan shark activities. This includes 1,068 people in 2021, 1,272 in 2022, 1,287 in 2023, and 1,110 in 2024 to date.

“Studies show that most borrowers are aware of the risks but continue borrowing due to financial pressure, believing they can meet the loan conditions.

“Many eventually fall victim to threats from loan sharks and excessive loan interest before reporting the matter to the police,” Ramli was quoted as saying.