PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today published a report on the Public Consultation on the Draft Code of Conduct (Best Practices) for Internet Messaging Service Providers and Social Media Service Providers.

In a statement, MCMC said the public consultation session which ended on November 5 was seeking feedback from various stakeholders, including service providers, industry players and the public.

The public consultation aimed to obtain views to refine and improve the draft Code of Conduct (Best Practices) before its publication as industry best practice by January 1, 2025.

“The Code of Conduct (Best Practices) aims to foster a safer online environment for all Malaysians, with a specific focus on the protection of children and vulnerable groups,” the statement said.

MCMC appreciates the feedback and commitment shown by all parties and their views helped to ensure that the Code of Conduct (Best Practices) is clear, flexible and practical.

“This contribution is important to support efforts to create a safer and more secure online environment.

“While the final version of the Code of Conduct (Best Practice) will be published in the near future, the public consultation report now available provides an overview of the feedback received,” said MCMC.

MCMC has carefully reviewed and considered this feedback to improve the draft Code of Conduct (Best Practice).

The full report on this public consultation can be viewed and downloaded via https://www.mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/PressRelease/MCMC_Public-Consultation-Report-on-Draft-Code-of-Conduct-Best-Practice-for-Service-Providers-18122024.pdf. — Bernama