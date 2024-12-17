KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — A total of 95,298 summonses were issued against road users nationwide for violating red traffic lights from January to November this year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri in a statement today said car drivers recorded the highest number with 44,889 summonses issued, followed by motorcyclists (39,468), lorry drivers (3,937) and other vehicles (7,004).

“The offence of violating red traffic lights is a serious violation of traffic regulations and has the potential to cause fatal accidents.

“JSPT will not compromise on those who violate the rules. Stricter monitoring and enforcement will be carried out at identified locations and closed-circuit cameras at major intersections will be enhanced to ensure that violations of the law can be detected and perpetrators arrested immediately,” he said.

Mohd Yusri said JSPT is also collaborating with other government agencies including local authorities to ensure that red light violations are taken action under Section 79 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In conjunction with the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, Mohd Yusri called on the community and all road users to always display a more responsible attitude, comply with the rules and instructions of the authorities to enhance the country’s image.

“JSPT calls on all road users to always be focused while driving and not rush through red lights.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility and with everyone’s cooperation, accidents caused by violations of traffic rules, especially at major road intersections, can be reduced,” he said. — Bernama

