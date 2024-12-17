IPOH, Dec 17 — A Chinese sailor stranded at sea for 27 days was rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime Malaysia) near Kuala Kurau this morning after his sailing vessel suffered engine failure.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director, Commander Mohd Najhan Azman Hamid, said the sailor, identified as Huang Zhuang, was found at 8.40am, approximately 8.0 nautical miles south-west of Kuala Kurau.

“The Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Operations Room received an emergency call at 6.50am from the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) regarding the incident. The sailor was reportedly on a voyage from Johor waters to Langkawi when his vessel became stranded,” he said in a statement.

Following the alert, a Maritime Malaysia vessel was dispatched to the location. The team located the vessel adrift and coordinated its retrieval.

“Assistance was provided to escort the sailing vessel, with the help of a fishing boat, which towed it to Penang for immediate repairs,” Mohd Najhan added.

He also extended appreciation to members of the public who assisted in the operation, enabling the vessel to continue its journey back to China. — Bernama