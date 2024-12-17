SIBU, Dec 17 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is touted as the first local authority of its kind in Malaysia to have a mini water theme park for children.

This was pointed out by the deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley yesterday, when asked about the just-opened Delta Mini Water Park here.

On the entry requirements, he said the maximum height is 1.2m.

“Children over 1.2m in height are not allowed to enter.

“Additionally, the children must be accompanied and supervised by their parents or guardians at all times, inside and outside the park.

“Swimwear is compulsory for everyone.”

The operating hours are from 4pm to 8.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays, there are two timeslots: 9am to 11am; and 4pm to 8.30pm.

In a press release, SMC called upon all visitors to strictly follow the safety and hygiene rules to ensure a fun and safe experience for all.

“The council will not be responsible in the event of accidents, in or outside the pool, or loss of items inside or outside the Delta Swimming Pool area,” it said in a notice. — The Borneo Post