KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The High Court here today set Jan 20 to hear the prosecution’s application for the five family members of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram police station who are charged with He pleaded not guilty to all the charges before terrorism-related offences to be tried together.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan requested that the five accused be tried together as they are related to each other.

“The prosecution will submit documents related to the case to the defence per Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said Yazid Mustaqim at the mention of the case today.

The five accused are the suspect’s parents Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, and Rosna Jantan, 59; and his three siblings Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23; and Mariah Radin Imran, 19.

Lawyer Faizal Rahman, representing all the accused, then told the court that the defence would submit the affidavit in reply after receiving all the documents in the case.

Last Sept 30, before High Court Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin (now Court of Appeal Judge), Rosna pleaded not guilty to a charge of omitting to provide information about crimes related to terrorism.

She was charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru between April 2017 and May 17, 2024.

The charge under Section 130M of the Penal Code carries a prison sentence of not more than seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Radin Romyullah, a food delivery rider, was charged on Oct 16 with charges of supporting Daesh and possessing materials related to a terrorist group. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before High Court Judge K. Muniandy.

On the first charge, he was accused of providing support by pledging allegiance to the leader of the Daesh terrorist group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi, at a house on Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, Johor at the end of 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a life sentence or up to 40 years imprisonment, or a fine, and confiscation of any property used or intended to be used to commit offences, upon conviction.

Radin Romyullah was also charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code with possessing an external hard disk containing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group and acts of terrorism at the same location at 10.45 am on May 17 and 2:30 pm on May 19.

Radin Imran was charged on Oct 23 with three counts of promoting the violent ideology of Daesh, providing support, and possessing firearms linked to the terrorist group.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

Farhah Sobrina was also charged the same day. She pleaded not guilty to deliberately withholding information regarding offences related to Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code.

In the attack on the police station on May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot by an assailant who was eventually shot dead in the incident. — Bernama