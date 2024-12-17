KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Police are tracking seven individuals, including an Indonesian national believed to be the mastermind behind the Gigamax investment scam which has caused losses exceeding RM7 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the Indonesian, known as Awaludin, is believed to still be in the country, while the six Malaysians are speakers and “crypto trail” promoters for the investment scheme.

He said two of the six locals hold senior positions in a non-governmental organisation (NGO). They are Benjamin al Sharif and Mohd Norizwan Ali, in addition to Mohamad Sufi Abd Razak, Muhd Firdaus Khadri, Risman Muhd Yatim and Muhamad Nizam Sahar, who is believed to have fled to Dubai.

“The six locals, aged between 38 and 48, are wanted to assist investigations in the Gigamax investment scam. So far, police have received 101 reports involving total losses of RM7.25 million.

“We believe that six of them, including the Indonesian, are still in the country. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a press conference at the CCID headquarters in Menara KPJ, here today.

Ramli urged members of the public with any information about the individuals involved in the Gigamax scam to contact the nearest police station.

Earlier, police arrested 11 individuals, including two women aged between 34 and 59, in connection with the case during “Ops Nuri-Gigamax” in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Melaka on Nov 13.

Gigamax is a platform that functions as a cryptocurrency broker, acting as an intermediary between investors and the crypto market.

The platform was introduced and promoted in early July 2022 by an academy, which is an NGO, offering educational methods related to blockchain and decentralised finance. — Bernama