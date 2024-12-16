PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has named former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal adviser to assist with Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship of Asean in 2025.

Anwar expressed confidence that Thaksin’s extensive experience as a statesman would provide valuable insight for Malaysia’s leadership of Asean in 2025, according to a report published in The Star today.

“I have agreed to appoint (Thaksin) as my informal adviser on chairing Asean, with a team of members from Asean countries in an informal setup,” Anwar said during a press conference after welcoming Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Perdana Putra Complex.

Anwar added, “Thank you for agreeing to this because we need the benefit of the experience of such statesmen.”

The appointment was proposed by Malaysia and agreed upon by Thailand, Anwar confirmed.

He further added that Malaysia had also suggested forming an informal advisory group to support the Asean chair, which would include former Asean leaders like Thaksin and former Singapore Minister George Yeo, to provide expertise and ideas on Asean-related matters.