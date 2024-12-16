KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A driver escaped unharmed after the Mercedes Benz 450 being driven caught fire at Kilometer 18 of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) near the Wangsa Maju Toll Plaza yesterday.
The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre received a distress call about the incident at 1.38pm, according to a report published in Malay news portal Berita Harian today.
Operations Commander Nor Saiful Ibrahim said that a fire engine with seven officers and personnel was dispatched to the scene immediately upon receiving the call.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that the fire involved a car. The fire started in the engine compartment and was fully extinguished by 2.15pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.
He added that the car was completely destroyed, but no victims were involved.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
EV terbakar memang bahayaSebuah mercedes GLC terbakar api cepat marak dan boleh tengok tak dapat diselamatkan dh. Nasib baik driver sempat keluarEV atau Petrol dua2 ada peluang untuk terbakar dan tak dpt diselamatkan mcm dlm video ni Mercedes GLC Petrol pic.twitter.com/uVpGnTGhXZ— FazliHalim (@fazlihalimmedia) December 15, 2024