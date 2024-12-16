PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Malaysia and Thailand have reiterated their common position on issues concerning the South China Sea, urging all parties to respect the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said both leaders also underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

Anwar said both countries wanted issues on the South China Sea to be dealt with peacefully and constructively, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including 1982 Unclos.

“What is also pertinent is our position on Myanmar. While we are committed to fully implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), we are taking measures through dialogues informally at different levels to ensure that Myanmar do participate and bring back Myanmar to the fore of Asean,” he told a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra here today.

Anwar said also thanked Paetongtarn for her unwavering support for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a joint statement, said the Thai side also expressed its full support for Malaysia’s leadership in addressing the situation in Myanmar as the Asean Chair in 2025.

Wisma Putra said Thailand reiterated its unwavering support for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025 and its commitment to working closely with Malaysia, particularly on the sustainability agenda.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for existing energy cooperation and initiatives, which are central to the shared vision of a more integrated, sustainable and secure energy future for the region, including under the Asean Power Grid Initiative, the statement read. — Bernama