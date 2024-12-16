KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Authorities are exploring the establishment of dedicated police and fire stations in Puncak Alam as the area experiences rapid development.

In a New Straits Times report, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Selangor police will conduct a study to assess the need for a police station in Puncak Alam.

“The area has seen massive development over the last few years. We want to ensure everyone is served appropriately.

“Selangor police will be instructed to conduct a detailed study to see if a new police station was necessary to accommodate the people in this area,” he said.

The expansion of commercial zones, residential areas and industrial sites in Puncak Alam, alongside increased traffic, has necessitated infrastructure upgrades, including roads to accommodate the growing number of motorists.

Currently, the Saujana Utama police station is the nearest facility serving the community.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said plans for a dedicated fire station in Puncak Alam are already under consideration.

“We conducted risk mapping for this area as well as other locations in Selangor and determined that more fire stations were needed.

“The nearest fire stations ready to respond to incidents in the area are the Sungai Buloh, Bestari Jaya and Bukit Jelutong Fire Stations.

“The Saujana Utama Volunteer Fire Brigade has been upgraded with another fire engine to cope with responding to incidents in the area,” he said.

On Saturday, three factories caught fire at Taman Perindustrian Alam Jaya in Bandar Puncak Alam.

Thirty-three firemen from seven fire stations were deployed to extinguish the blaze.