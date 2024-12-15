KOTA BHARU, Dec 15 — The body of an eight-year-old boy feared to have drowned at Pantai Kandis, Bachok, yesterday afternoon has been found approximately six kilometres from the area where the victim was reported to have fallen.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin confirmed that the body of the boy, identified as Muhammad Naufal Arsyad Muhammad Aiman Hafiz, was found around the shoreline at 11.15 am today.

He said that the victim’s body was sent to Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital for further action.

In his statement, Mohamad Ismail also advised the public to exercise caution when visiting the beach and to follow the instructions of the authorities, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

Yesterday, it was reported that a boy was feared to have drowned at the beach.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Maritime director Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi, said that the two-day Search and Rescue (SAR) operation covered an area of 12 nautical miles, with four boats from the Kelantan Maritime, Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force participating in the search.

The operation was also supported by agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department. — Bernama