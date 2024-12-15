SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh announced today that the party has successfully amended its constitution, following a special congress here.

The amendments include increasing the number of delegates eligible to vote for the party’s six highest positions and 20 members of the central leadership council at the national congress.

“The constitutional amendments also incorporate principles of gender and ethnic quotas.

“The special congress saw more than two-thirds of delegates agreeing to and approving all proposed constitutional amendments,” Fuziah said in a statement issued after the congress.

She added that the new dates for the national congress in 2024 and 2025 will be announced once the central leadership council finalises its decision in an upcoming meeting.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said that provisions have been introduced allowing certain party members to serve as branch-level delegates and vote for the top leadership online.

“We have also established quota principles for these delegates, covering ethnicity and gender, to ensure inclusivity and that no ethnic group is left behind or excluded from the election process.

“These amendments promote fairness while reaffirming the party’s commitment to digitalisation, with branch-level voting to be conducted online,” he said after the conclusion of the congress.

The special congress today was held in place of the national convention that was postponed due to the floods affecting the nation.