Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional treasurer-general has sparked speculation about internal party dynamics, though PAS and Bersatu leaders deny any rift between the parties.

Samsuri, citing a desire to “do the right thing,” has remained largely silent on the reasons for his resignation, while PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has yet to comment.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 14 — Terengganu PAS has reportedly said it is unaware of the reason behind Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) treasurer-general.

Amid speculations of a silent protest by the Islamist party against the pact, state commissioner Datuk Husain Awang reportedly said that the chapter is not involved in the decision by the PAS vice-president.

“I do not have any information,” he reportedly told New Straits Times, referring to the resignation.

Samsuri is also the Terengganu menteri besar and Kemaman MP.

Berita Harian also quoted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz saying that his party has no issues with Samsuri.

“If you ask me, there is no rift between PAS and Bersatu,” he reportedly said, saying the relationship between party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his PAS counterpart Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang remains cordial.

“So, in my view, between the presidents, the matter has been resolved. What’s important is that the relationship between both presidents remains strong, and there are no emerging issues,” he reportedly said.

Samsuri himself has not commented much on his resignation, merely saying that he was “trying to do the right thing”.

Free Malaysia Today reported him instead quoting American basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when asked to comment on his resignation.

“I try to do the right thing at the right time. They may just be little things but usually they make the difference between winning and losing,” he reportedly said.

Samsuri’s resignation was confirmed by PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on Thursday, saying the resignation letter was submitted on Wednesday.

PAS president Abdul Hadi has yet to respond to the media over the matter.

Bersatu and PAS were recently at loggerheads over the status of Muhyiddin as the coalition’s “poster boy” or prime minister candidate for the 16th general election, with the Islamist party feeling it is the stronger component in PN.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin responded by saying the decision on who will be PN’s prime minister candidate will be made collectively at the coalition’s supreme council meeting, rather than by any individual leader.