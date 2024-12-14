SIBU, Dec 14 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has unveiled an updated logo today, depicting the palm of a hand as the embodiment of strength and a way forward for the party.

Its president Datuk Larry Sng described the party’s new emblem as ‘simpler, cleaner and easier to identify’, befitting for the use in future state or general elections, including the Sabah state election next year.

“This is the way forward for PBM. We still maintain generally the same colour purple as our backdrop and we believe that this is also a colour that has been quite unique in the political landscape.

“Some colours are associated with different parties, so we want purple to be associated with PBM,” he told a press conference here.

PBM currently has 100,000 members and with the launching of the new logo, he expressed hope to recruit more members nationwide as well as to expand their influence and seats to represent the people better.

“I have given a target to (PBM) Sabah that we have to go and recruit at least about 1,000 members in order for us to even seriously consider contesting in the upcoming state election.

“If that is successful, we hope to see our PBM candidates being announced closer to election day,” he said.

On the status of the party, Sng clarified that PBM is a local-based party which had expanded its wings to the national level.

“So, I think that is the way that we would like to position ourselves in this political landscape. And, of course this party is also part of the Unity Government. I think that’s a very important point.

‘As far as our stand is concerned, we continue to support the Unity Government. So, there’s no change there.

“This is our position, we’re part of the government and we’ll continue to be part of the government unless things change in the future,” he said.

Present at the logo unveiling ceremony were PBM deputy president Wong Judat, senior vice president Mohd Hedrin Ramlee, vice president Jupperi Lensom, and secretary general Munan Laja. — The Borneo Post