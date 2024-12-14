KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as ‘Papagomo’, who was detained to assist in an investigation into a fraud case involving the misuse of a company’s name for fundraising, was released on police bail yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Wan Muhammad Azri was freed after giving his statement in relation to the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“To date, 16 individuals have been questioned to assist in the investigation, which is currently in the process of being completed,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier it was reported that Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, was arrested by Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team (AMLA) at his residence in Putrajaya at around 1.30am yesterday.

The arrest was made to facilitate the investigation into the alleged manipulation of a company’s name to fraudulently collect funds from the public. — Bernama