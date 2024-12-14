KUCHING, Dec 14 — A 12-foot crocodile was caught behind a house in Kampung Sungai Lingkau, Simunjan on Saturday morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a call on the incident was received at 7.02am and a team was promptly sent to the scene.

“It was learnt the crocodile was trapped behind the complainant’s house. Bomba personnel then proceeded to trap the crocodile by using a gunny sack to cover its eyes to ease the work of tying its head and feet,” it said in a statement today.

The crocodile was then handed over to the Sarawak Forest Department for further action.

The operation ended at 7.50am. — The Borneo Post