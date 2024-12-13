KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Three contractors were killed in an electrical accident while installing solar panels at a Public Works Department (JKR) premises in the district of Ranau earlier this morning.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Department station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said a report was made at 10.46am over the incident, which involved a local worker, 54, and two foreign workers by the name of Salleh, 34 and Gimbal, 25. The three died at the scene.

“A fourth worker, Dani, escaped unharmed,” he said.

Ranau district deputy police chief DSP Ediansha Endal said that the four had been assigned to the installation project.

“While installing the solar panels using scaffolding at a height of nearly 7.32 meters, one of the panels came into contact with an 11kV high-voltage cable owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Police and fire department personnel worked together to recover the bodies and transport them to Hospital Ranau for further examination.

The case is classified as sudden death.