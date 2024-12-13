KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Former Umno Youth executive council member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, was arrested at his home in Putrajaya today to assist in investigations into a fraud case involving the collection of funds using the name of a company.

According to Sinar Harian, the arrest was made in earlier today by the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) division.

Papagomo was reportedly taken to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation.

The arrest follows a police report lodged in July.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed to the Malay daily that the arrest was part of an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which deals with cheating offences.

Separately, lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said in a statement that Wan Muhammad Azri was detained at approximately 1.30am in connection with an issue involving a company.

“After hearing the arguments, the court ordered a one-day remand, and further developments will be communicated in due course,” he stated.