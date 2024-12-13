MEDINA, Dec 13 — Malaysia has formally requested an increase in its Haj quota from Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the request was conveyed during his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah on Thursday.

“Dr Tawfiq was unable to provide an immediate response during the meeting, but he assured us that he would make every effort to accommodate our request,” he said.

“This request for an additional Haj quota was conveyed not only verbally but also through written submissions on previous occasions,” Mohamad told Bernama after attending a dinner with the Malaysian community in Madinah that evening.

Mohamad, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from Dec 10 to 14, was received by Dr Tawfiq at Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi at 12.20 p.m. local time (5.20 pm Malaysian time).

Mohamad Hasan said Dr Tawfiq praised the management of Malaysian Haj pilgrims by Tabung Haji.

“Malaysian Haj pilgrims are also among the most disciplined. As a result, Malaysia is the first country to be allocated a site for pilgrim accommodation next year.

“Therefore, Tabung Haji can begin setting up tents at the site earlier than usual, as such allocations are typically announced much later,” he said.

Malaysia's quota for 2024 is 31,600 pilgrims, which is the same as last year. — Bernama