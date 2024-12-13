KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) 2024 National Convention, initially scheduled for Dec 28-29, has been postponed due to the ongoing flood situation in several states.

Amanah secretary-general Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said that, in light of the decision, the National Convention for its Women (AWAN), Youth and Young Women (WARDA) wings on Dec 27 had also been postponed.

“The National Leadership Committee has decided on new dates for the 2024 National Convention, which will now take place on Jan 25 and 26, 2025, at the KSL Esplanade Hotel, Klang, Selangor.

“... the National Convention for the party’s wings will be held on Jan 24, 2025, at the same venue,” he said in a statement today.

Following the postponement, Faiz urged Amanah machinery at all levels to assist with flood relief efforts, particularly post-flood recovery in affected areas.

“The National Leadership Committee apologises for the inconvenience caused to Amanah leaders, delegates, members, supporters and all other parties affected by this postponement,” he added. — Bernama