KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hailed the Russia-Islamic World Conference as a step towards deeper ties and understanding in a “multipolar” world, amid growing Islamophobia in the West and geopolitical tension that is forcing smaller nations to pick sides.

Anwar said Muslim nations should bolster collaboration with Russia, adding that such cooperation should be viewed as a celebration of dialogue and understanding.

“We still have problems which is why this sort of engagement is important. We thought with development, progress and knowledge we will have more wisdom, more tolerance of course in the Muslim world between Muslim leaders. But this is not the case,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Strategic Vision Group: Russia-Islamic world meeting held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel here.

“This is a period of great tragedy not only for mankind in general but also for the Muslims...the rise of fascism, racism, and intolerance. Our duty is of course to promote understanding, tolerance, peace and humanity because that is what Islam stands for,” he added.

“It’s important that we use this sort of conference to reflect.”

Russia has long enjoyed close diplomatic relations with many of the world’s Islamic nations even as the West seeks to isolate it.

Malaysia, under Anwar’s leadership, has said it would remain neutral about Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

Malaysia has formally asked to join Brics, an acronym for the economic group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and South Africa whose collective economies make up roughly a quarter of the global GDP.

As of October, Malaysia is an official Brics partner, along with Indonesia and Thailand.

The Group of Strategic Vision “Russia-Islamic world” was created in 2006 after the Russian Federation joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as the observer.

On its official website, the group said its primary focus now is on “development of actions for further strengthening of long-term cooperation of Russia and the Islamic states, on coordination of joint efforts on fight against international terrorism, on implementation of strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Muslim world”.

Anwar told the conference here that Putrajaya remains committed to stamping out any form of religious extremism and protecting the rights of minority faith groups, and urged other Muslim governments to do the same as he called for more respect towards human rights.

“What we want is a coherent and consistent message from all (member) countries. Islam (in Malaysia) is the religion of the federation... but at the same time, we show extreme tolerance, patience and respect for the dignity of men and women of all faiths,” Anwar said.

He also urged the group to widen its scope of work to include economic and social well-being, pointing to Russia as a potential enabler.

“I spoke about the need to forge better and effective economic collaboration, not only through Brics, but through our efforts and (multilateral) interactions, so that no one in society would be left behind,” he said.

“I believe Russia to be able to introduce this sort of instrument, because with the strength and technology of Russia, they can complement and assist or even enhance the capacity and effectiveness of these economic institutions (shariah-compliant banks and financial services).”