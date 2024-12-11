PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — Empowering the Indian community’s economy remains a key focus for Datuk Seri R. Ramanan as Deputy Minister Of Entrepreneur And Cooperatives Development (Kuskop), aligning with the Madani government’s vision under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to uplift all Malaysians.

Since his appointment, Ramanan has focused on building a stronger, more inclusive business sector for the Indian community.

“Tomorrow (December 12) marks one year since I became deputy minister. I’m grateful to God and to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for trusting me with this role. Over the past year, we have successfully launched seven key initiatives to support the Indian business community,” he said during an exclusive interview at his office.

These initiatives include a RM30 million boost for the SPUMI (Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme) GOES BIG programme under Tekun Nasional, RM50 million for empowering Indian women through Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia’s PENN (Prosperity, Empowerment and New Normal) programme, RM50 million for the BRIEF–i (Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing) programme, and RM6 million for the i-BAP (Indian Business Accelerator Programme) under SME Corp, which bring the total funding to RM136 million.

Ramanan added that the funds were not part of the 2024 Budget but were a result of strategic planning and collaboration between Kuskop and relevant agencies to support Indian entrepreneurs.

“We want to make sure the business community receives the support they need to grow and secure their futures. This is the first time such initiatives have been introduced under the Madani government.

“I am personally leading the monitoring team to ensure that the coordination and delivery of these programmes are effective. We have KPIs in place, and we will announce the list of beneficiaries within a month of each initiative’s launch. So far, nearly 10,000 Indian entrepreneurs have benefited from these four initiatives,” said the Sungai Buloh MP.

The seven initiatives also include the Vanakam Madani programme for information dissemination, the Indian Community Cooperatives Conference (PKKI 2024) – the first of its kind in Malaysia — which focuses on cooperative policies and directions for the Indian community, grants of up to RM30,000 for participating cooperatives, and the EIP (Empowering Indian Entrepreneurs) programme, which offers entrepreneurship training.

“The prime minister has also instructed us to introduce more initiatives under the ministry for the Indian community next year. We’re conducting detailed research before announcing these new initiatives, and we will continue to enhance existing programmes,” Ramanan added.

Ramanan pointed out that the Madani government is making significant strides in eradicating hardcore poverty, particularly among the Indian community.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, hardcore poverty has decreased significantly. Through various initiatives, we’ve seen a considerable reduction in the number of people living in extreme poverty, including those in the Indian community,” he said adding that the number has dropped from 17,000 to fewer than 1,000, demonstrating the effectiveness of the government’s efforts.

“This is not a short-term solution, but a systematic and sustainable approach to eradicating poverty,” Ramanan added.

As part of this effort, Kuskop is providing training programmes for Indian entrepreneurs to help them better manage their finances, expenses, and employee salaries.

“We’re not just providing financial support; we’re helping these entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses. With low-interest loans and financial guidance, we’re empowering them to rise above poverty,” Ramanan added.

By giving entrepreneurs the tools to succeed, Ramanan believes the government is setting them on a path to long-term prosperity.

“As they strengthen their businesses, they can lift themselves out of poverty. The funds previously allocated to help the hardcore poor will be used to support others in need, with the aim of improving their living standards,” he said.

Reflecting on his year-long tenure, Ramanan lauded the prime minister for his commitment to the Indian community.

“The prime minister is deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community. He frequently meets with community leaders to listen to their challenges and views. Next year, he plans to launch even more programmes to empower the Indian community, and we are ready to improve our initiatives further,” Ramanan shared.

Ramanan also added that, unlike previous administrations, the current leadership allows community leaders to voice their opinions.

Looking ahead, Ramanan hopes that beneficiaries of the government’s programmes would actively promote them, so more people could benefit.

“It’s crucial for people to spread the word about these initiatives. If they don’t, we won’t know if we need to increase funding, extend programmes, or launch new ones,” he said.

Finally, Ramanan addressed concerns about the reduced number of initiatives under the leadership of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

“Yes, there have been delays in some programmes, but we must give the new leadership time to find the best structure for these initiatives. I believe they are doing their best and are committed to improving,” he said.

Ramanan also proposed bringing in external oversight from agencies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of these programmes.

“Just like a class monitor, having someone overseeing the process will ensure that everything runs smoothly and according to plan,” he added. — Bernama