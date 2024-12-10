KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) captured a massive albino reticulated python measuring 4.26 metres and weighing nearly 30 kilogrammes near Jalan Macalister in George Town, Penang today.

North-east district civil defence officer Captain (PA) Muhammad Aizat Abdul Ghani said a public alert was received at 8am about the snake near a set of traffic lights.

“Three personnel were dispatched immediately, and after 40 minutes, the python was safely captured,” he said, as reported by New Straits Times.

Aizat confirmed that the python was not a pet but a wild albino reticulated python native to the area.

He said the team initially faced challenges as the snake tried to retreat into a hole.

“After several attempts, it was successfully extracted and captured,” he added.

The captured reptile will be handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.