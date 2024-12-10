KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The decomposing body found stuffed in a bound trolley bag in Taman Cheras Perdana near Kajang was that of an unidentified man, police said today.

According to Berita Harian, Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said investigators were still working to identify the man.

“The body was discovered by a member of the public in a suspicious and foul-smelling condition at around 11.45am,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Acting on the information, a police team, along with the Forensic Unit and the K9 Detection Unit, arrived at the scene and confirmed that a blue suitcase found at the location contained the body of a man with no identification.”

Naazron said the body has been sent to Hospital Serdang for a post-mortem scheduled to take place at 9.00am tomorrow.

Police are investigating the case for murder, which carries a penalty of death or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years upon conviction.

Members of the public with information regarding this case should contact any nearby police station or investigating officer ASP Umesh Ratna Kumar at 012-6114900.