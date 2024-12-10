KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) should not unilaterally claim it would lead states that Perikatan Nasional (PN) might win in the next general election, said Datuk Hashim Jasin.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, the PAS spiritual leader said such matters should based on which party holds the most seats at the end of polling.

“Wait for the results of the election first, see who has the most seats, and take into account factors like machinery and activities before negotiating.

“There's no need to announce early; focus on winning first,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told a press conference that his party was aiming to offer mentri besar candidates for Pahang, Perak, and Selangor, which PN would try to win in GE16.

Muhyiddin, who is also the PN chairman of PN, was responding to questions about Bersatu’s role in the coalition, given that PAS controls the administrations of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis.

All the MB from the four states are from PAS.

The Islamist also controlled the most seats in the Opposition bench in Parliament, which Hashim previously said should mean that his party should lead PN.