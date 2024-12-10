KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A 34-year-old local man has been arrested over the brutal murder of an elderly man in Senai, Johor last month.

According to Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee, the arrest was related to the discovery of a 67-year-old man who died with multiple stab wounds at home on Nov 30.

“Following intelligence and operations by the Criminal Investigation Department, we arrested a local man at his home in Senai on December 3, 2024,” Tan said in a statement.

The police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motive behind the incident was likely a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect is under remand until today and will be brought to the face a murder charge.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code is punishable by either the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with a mandatory whipping of at least 12 strokes if the death sentence is not imposed.