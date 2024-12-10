KULAI, Dec 10 — A 34-year-old unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his elderly neighbour in Taman Bahagia, Senai here last month.

The accused, Chua Yun Cheng, was provided with an interpreter after saying he could not understand the proceedings.

However, the interpreter still had to repeat the charges to Chua three times.

No plea was recorded as Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffee Afandi transferred the matter to the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Chua murdered his 67-year-old neighbour Chin Lin Fook in the living room of a house in Jalan Murni, Taman Bahagia, Senai here at 12.43am on November 27.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which is punishable by either the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with a mandatory whipping of at least 12 strokes if the death sentence is not imposed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Othman Affan Ismail prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The case is set for mention on January 7 for the submission of chemical, post-mortem and forensic reports.