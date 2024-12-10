SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — The High Court here today acquitted and discharged Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of a sedition charge over remarks about the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin delivered the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud informed the court that the prosecution did not intend to proceed with the first charge against the Jeneri state assemblyman and sought to withdraw it.

“For this charge, the prosecution wishes to withdraw and discontinue the case, and requests for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA),” said Masri.

However, the second charge of uttering seditious remarks against Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the time, will proceed to trial from Feb 24 to 28 next year.

Judge Datuk Aslam then ruled that the accused be acquitted and discharged from the first charge, as applied for by Muhammad Sanusi’s lawyer, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud.

“For the first charge, the accused in this case is acquitted and discharged, while the trial for the second charge will proceed from Feb 24 to 28, 2025,” he said. — Bernama