KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A housewife in Johor alleged she was defrauded of over RM300,000 inherited from her late husband through a phone scam, police said.

According to Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, the woman, 49, alleged she received a phone call on Nov 15 from a person claiming to be a senior police official from Bukit Aman.

“The suspect informed the victim that she was wanted in a money laundering and drug trafficking case, and that her identity card was found in the possession of a man who was arrested,” Mohd Sohaimi said.

To clear her name, the victim was instructed to appear at the Kedah police headquarters, ostensibly over an arrest warrant being issued in her name there.

The fraudster then offered to clear the victim of the case in return for payment.

Between November 21 and November 26, the victim transferred RM300,000 through six separate transactions to a bank account provided by the suspect.

The victim was further coerced to destroy transaction records and report her movements to the suspect.

Mohd Sohaimi said the victim said she only realised the scam after watching an online video about phone scam syndicates shared by her child.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 424 of the Penal Code for cheating and misuse of financial accounts.