KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Acting President Amira Aisya Abd Aziz today confirmed her decision to participate in the party’s first-ever election, set to begin in the second quarter of next year.

Amira, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said her intention is to promote democracy within the party.

“God willing, I intend to contest in order to thrive democracy within Muda.

“Over the past year, we have made many changes together for the party. One of the significant milestones was introducing social democracy as the party’s ideology, and we have also undergone a rebranding process,” she said during a press conference at Muda’s headquarters here.

She encouraged party members to step forward and contest in the elections.

“I am sure there are many members eager to contest and become part of Muda’s leadership. I warmly welcome Muda members to help nurture democracy,” she said.

Amira Aisya expressed her desire to lead Muda, reiterating her earlier remarks from June about her commitment to build the party.

She also voiced hope that former Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman would join the election process.

“As the acting president, having taken over leadership after Syed Saddiq, I have high hopes that Syed Saddiq will also participate in Muda’s party elections,” she said when asked if he might contest.

In November last year, Syed Saddiq resigned as party president after his corruption conviction.

Amira Aisya announced that VKK Rajasekaran Teagarajan has been appointed as Muda’s election committee director.

She said Raja, a law graduate with extensive experience in organisational matters, was the most qualified candidate for the role.

“I would like to call on all members to provide full cooperation and commitment to every aspect of the party election process.

“The election committee will meet to determine the dates for nominations and elections after consultations with the party secretary-general and in alignment with amendments made by the Registrar of Societies (RoS),” said Raja.