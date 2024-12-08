KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi announced that he would bring a proposal to return the name of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Gamuda Cove to its original name, SJKC Tun Omar Ong Yoke Lin, to the Cabinet meeting.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the proposal put forward by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong did not involve a racial issue, because that was the name of the school which was approved in 2017.

“What Datuk Dr Wee Ka Siong raised was because his view was the view of MCA which asked for the primary school named Tun Omar Ong Yoke Lin to be reinstated.

“This is not about racism, this is about where the name was agreed upon at the time. God willing, I will bring it to the Cabinet myself,” he said in a speech when concluding BN’s Golden Jubilee celebration here yesterday.

Earlier, Wee in his speech said the name of MCA founder Tun Omar was approved by former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid on October 26, 2017 which was later dropped during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of SJKC Gamuda Cove on Dec 4.

Wee said Tun Omar was a figure who fought for independence as well as being among the ministers in the first Cabinet.

“Tun Omar’s services to our country were enormous. Will a name be given and then suddenly dropped? In the name of justice, we should accord him the honour.

“He passed away in 2010... to commemorate the services of our veteran, let’s not forget history,” he said. — Bernama