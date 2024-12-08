PUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — Malaysia is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria and its potential implications for regional stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry stated that, through the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Syria, it is actively communicating with Malaysians in Syria.

“As of now, all 37 registered Malaysian students and five other Malaysians in the country are reported to be safe,” it said on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians.

Malaysians in the region are encouraged to register their presence via E-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to receive timely updates and assistance if required.

The ministry said that any Malaysians requiring consular assistance are urged to contact the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Syria or the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman.

The Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Syria can be reached by phone at +963933245555 or via email at [email protected].

The Embassy of Malaysia in Amman can be contacted by phone at +962 6 5902400 / +96265934343 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama