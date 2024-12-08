BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec 8 — A 42-year-old Malaysian man in Brunei was fined 7,000 Brunei dollars (US$5,225) for possessing smuggled alcoholic drinks, reported Xinhua quoting local media yesterday.

Brunei's customs officers stopped a vehicle for inspection on Wednesday and discovered 192 cans of alcoholic beverages that had been brought into the country without proper authorisation, the local daily Borneo Bulletin reported.

The Magistrate's Court of Brunei further ordered the confiscation of all seized beverages, which will be handed over to the government for destruction.

According to the report, the man would have to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fines.

Brunei is a Sultanate located in South-East Asia. The laws in Brunei impose strict regulations on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages. — Bernama