GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — There has been a marked interest in Penang’s colourful Nyonya kebaya in recent months and this is expected to continue to rise with the joint recognition of the kebaya as a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, said state exco Wong Hon Wai.

The Penang tourism and creative economy committee chairman said kebaya’s elevation in the global stage will also drive interest in Penang’s unique Nyonya kebaya.

“There is an increasing trend of tourists wearing the nyonya kebaya and showing off in their social media,” he told Malay Mail when commenting on the inscription of the garment in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The successful inscription was the result of a joint nomination by Malaysia, together with Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

“This will also drive local economy,” he added

Wong said the inscription not only highlights Malaysia’s cultural heritage but also placed Malaysia on the global stage.

“It opens opportunities for tourism growth, celebrates our multicultural harmony, and ensures that this precious heritage continues to be appreciated and preserved for future generations,” he said.

He said the kebaya is more than an attire in Penang as it is also a symbol of Penang’s history, artistry, and the harmonious blending of cultures.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to safeguarding and promoting cultural heritage while fostering unity and pride among Malaysians,” he said.

He said the state government will continue its efforts to promote the local heritage both locally and internationally.

Meanwhile, Nyonya kebaya designer Kenny Loh said the inscription strengthens kebaya enthusiasts’ resolve to continue celebrating and preserving the garment and ensure its legacy thrives for future generations.

“The inscription is a moment of immense pride and joy for us,” he said.

He lauded the government’s efforts to promote the kebaya through cultural events and exhibitions.

He said Malaysia’s beauty queens donning the kebaya during international pageants have also promoted the relevance and beauty of the garment.

“More can be done to rejuvenate the practice of wearing kebayas in daily life,” he said.

He said modernisation has led to a decline in the wearing of kebaya.

“Recently, there is growing interest among younger generations through initiatives like fashion shows, workshops, and heritage programmes,” he said.

He said this momentum will need to be sustained by both the private and public sector so that kebayas can be reintroduced as part of modern fashion while still honouring its traditional roots.

He hoped that the recognition by Unesco will also spark a renewed appreciation and global awareness of the kebaya's cultural and historical significance.

“It should serve as a catalyst for collaborative efforts across nations to preserve and innovate the kebaya, ensuring its traditions are kept alive while embracing contemporary interpretations,” he said.

Loh said each individual can contribute towards safeguarding the kebaya such as choosing to wear, produce or hand down knowledge about the kebaya.

“Individuals can be custodians of the kebaya heritage by doing their part,” he said.

Loh, who is of Baba Nyonya heritage himself, has been promoting the nyonya kebaya as a designer and a baba.

“Through my fashion line, I incorporate traditional kebaya elements into modern designs, making it accessible to younger audiences,” he said.

He hoped to inspire the next generation to cherish the kebaya so that it can be sustained and preserved for the future generations.