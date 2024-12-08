KOTA BARU, Dec 8 — About 19 villages located within a five-kilometre radius of Sungai Nenggiri and Sungai Kelantan are expected to be hit by flood from Tuesday to Friday this week.

The warning was issued by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) following a continuous rain advisory at the alert level by the Meteorological Department last Thursday (Dec 5).

According to a statement issued by the department, the villages at risk in the Sungai Nenggiri area, Gua Musang district, include Kampung Pasir Tumboh Lama, Kampung Kala, Kampung Jeram Tekoh, Kampung Dalam Lah, Kampung Kuala Betis, Kampung Kuala Sungai, Kampung Bertam Lama, Kampung Bertam Baru, and Kampung Pasir Tumbuh Baru.

Meanwhile, the villages along the Sungai Kelantan are in the Machang district, namely Kampung Pasir Senor, Kampung Kerilla, Kampung Kuala Hau, Kampung Temangan Lama, Temangan, Kampung Pauh, Kampung Telok Choh, Kampung Belukar Panjang, Kampung Bukit Besi, and Kampung Pertok.

JPS also stated that the predicted floods could occur earlier or later than expected.

The warning was issued to ensure all residents, especially those in affected areas, take the necessary precautionary measures and adhere to instructions from authorities or disaster management agencies. — Bernama