KOTA TINGGI, Dec 8 — Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) will step up safety measures at its Military Training Academy, including more frequent roll calls, to address and curb bullying and abuse among cadets.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the measures follow several reported cases of bullying at the institution.

“These incidents often involve the academy cadets. The academy is where all students from the first to fourth years interact. Over three to four years, senior-junior dynamics can lead to such issues.

“We will increase the frequency of roll calls and install more Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. For instance, if fights occur, roll calls may be conducted at 10 pm or 2 am, depending on the situation, to ensure better monitoring and response,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after launching the Sustainable Knowledge Transfer, Economic Empowerment, and Knowledge Strengthening programme for Felda Bukit Aping residents at the Felda Bukit Aping Timur multipurpose hall earlier today.

He was responding to queries about new measures or regulations at the university, including the possibility of creating a dedicated channel to enable bullying victims to lodge complaints promptly.

The Kota Tinggi MP also stressed that the Defence Ministry would not tolerate any instances of bullying at UPNM, and would enforce strict actions in line with existing regulations.

“We have rules in place that make it an offence to conceal or cover up bullying and abuse.

“What’s crucial is to send a clear message that will not compromise on such behaviour. We will take firm action and ensure the punishments are widely publicised. These are among the steps we will take,” he emphasised.

Previously, the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim decreed that the culture of abuse at UPNM must cease immediately and called for the university’s tarnished reputation to be restored.

On Nov 27, Mohamed Khaled was reported stating that five cadet officers from UPNM’s Military Training Academy involved in three bullying cases had been sanctioned by the Ministry of Defence.

The actions taken included the revocation of the cadet officers’ appointments, dismissal from the Malaysian Armed Forces, and compensation payments to the government, calculated based on the total expenses incurred during their academic tenure.

Earlier, several bullying incidents were reported at UPNM, including the tragic case of Cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain’s death, who suffered 90 steam iron burns across his body. — Bernama