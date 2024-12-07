KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will move from race-based to needs-based politics, its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in his speech at the coalition’s golden jubilee celebration today.

Zahid noted that the party could no longer rely on its former glory, and stressed that BN requires reform in five core aspects.

“BN can no longer live on yesterday’s glory. BN must be a catalyst for change, and this convention is the starting point to shape a better future for all of us.

“The political landscape in Malaysia has changed. People are now more attracted to needs-based politics than race-based politics,” he told the delegates at the World Trade Centre here.

“Therefore, we need to explore a new norm in politics — shifting to issues that are close to the people’s hearts such as the cost of living, education, and health,” he added.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, urged BN to rise from party-based ego for the sake of the nation.

Further, he called for the 50-year-old coalition to be more inclusive and cannot rely on the support of its traditional target groups and hard-core voters, as it can no longer secure victory.

“In our analysis, it shows that they are not being approached by our missionaries,” he told reporters later, referring to young voters.

The BN chairman also asserted that the coalition should come up with progressive policies for the nation’s future.

“In adapting to change, we can no longer be in defensive mode. The shift must be made by utilising technology, data, and social media which increasingly dominate people’s political thinking patterns.

“BN must be at the forefront in speaking out on issues such as climate change, green technology, renewable energy, and the digital economy because these issues are priorities for the new generation,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Zahid also said he agrees that SJKC Gamuda Cove should be renamed to SJKC Ong Yoke Lin, after MCA president Wee Ka Siong mooted for this change in his speech earlier.

“I completely agree with what Wee said because MCA’s view is that SJKC Tun Omar Ong Yoke Lin should be reinstated, (I) agree, this is not a racial matter,” Zahid said.

Ong was the founding father of MCA and served in Malaysia’s first Cabinet. He ended his career in service as the speaker of the Dewan Negara.